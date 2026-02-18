Additional autonomous power generators and diesel buses were sent to Odesa

Work continues in Odesa to restore electricity and heat supply after enemy attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a post by Viktor Mykyta, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, on Facebook.

Additional autonomous power generation facilities have been sent to the city from other regions. Some residential buildings are already being connected to generators, which allows heat and water to be supplied to apartments.

Representatives of energy companies, utilities, and emergency services are working around the clock. All necessary forces are involved in the cleanup.

Additional equipment and transport for the city

According to him, generators are being sent from other regions. They are needed to support critical infrastructure. If necessary, repair crews are ready to arrive in the city quickly, Mykyta added.

It has also been ordered to send additional diesel passenger buses to Odesa to transport residents until the trolleybus service is restored. The first 10 buses have already left the Kyiv region.

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Points of invulnerability and heating

Currently, more than 340 resilience centers and 20 warming centers have been set up in Odesa. Residents can receive the necessary assistance there.

The work will not stop until the power supply is fully restored," Mykyta noted.

The main efforts are currently focused on restoring damaged infrastructure. The authorities assure that heat supply will be fully restored after the completion of repair work.