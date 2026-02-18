Energy Task Force: Ukraine implements systemic solutions to strengthen energy resilience, Shmyhal says

The Minister of Energy, Denys Shmyhal, speaking at International Energy Agency events in Paris, addressed the energy ministers of the G7 countries, the European Union, and leading global companies, providing updates on Russian attacks against the Ukrainian energy sector, Ukraine's needs, and joint initiatives.

Shmyhal reported this on his Telegram channel, as cited by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian strikes on the energy sector

He emphasized that over the past two months, the Russians have intensified strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities to the maximum extent. They are launching thousands of drones and missiles to destroy substations and power lines that connect the energy system.

Unified coordination architecture

"To prevent a humanitarian catastrophe, we must act quickly. We propose a unified coordination architecture to our partners—the creation of an Energy Task Force with three levels of governance: political, working, and technical. This is an integrated system: needs, projects, supplies, financing, and accountability," the Minister explained.

Read more: Three employees of Sloviansk TPP died as result of attack by Russian Federation. There are new power outages in five regions, - Ministry of Energy

The Three Levels

Level One: The Ukraine Energy Security Coordination Group (Energy "Ramstein"). This is the ministerial level and the strategic decision-making center. We propose meetings at least quarterly.

Level Two: The working level. This is the operational center of the system. It translates political decisions into specific actions, finalizes agreements, prepares draft decisions, and tracks commitments. We envision it as a secretariat in Kyiv maintaining constant communication with partners.

Level Three: The technical level. This involves developing technical solutions, forming lists of requirements, monitoring supplies, and engaging the private sector.

Read more: Kuleba on Russia’s night-time attack: Water and heat supply suspended in some regions

Support for Ukraine

As part of this initiative, the Minister invited partners to Kyiv on April 26 for an in-person meeting of the Ukraine Energy Coordination Group. This date is symbolic—the 40th anniversary of the Chornobyl disaster. The world must remember the consequences of negligence at nuclear facilities and prevent similar catastrophes in the modern world.

Read more: Due to shelling, there are new power outages in four regions, - Ministry of Energy

"I am grateful to each and every one for supporting Ukraine! Light will prevail!" he added.