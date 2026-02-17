Three employees of Sloviansk TPP died as result of attack by Russian Federation. There are new power outages in five regions, - Ministry of Energy

The enemy carried out another combined missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure in several regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

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There are outages

As a result, consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions are without power this morning. Disruptions to heat supply have also been reported in the cities of Sumy and Odesa.

Read more: Kuleba on Russia’s night-time attack: Water and heat supply suspended in some regions

Attack on employees of the Sloviansk TPP

In the morning, a Russian UAV attacked a vehicle carrying employees of the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant. Unfortunately, three of them were killed.

"This is yet another reminder of how high the price of light and heat in our homes is. We offer our sincere condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones!" the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Emergency repair work has already begun wherever safety conditions permit. Energy companies are doing everything possible to restore equipment damaged by the enemy.

Most regions are forced to implement hourly power cuts, while businesses are subject to power restriction schedules. Some regions have been forced to implement emergency power cuts.

Read more: Intelligence reports that Russia is preparing massive strikes on energy sector, air defense must be properly configured – Zelenskyy

The attack on Ukraine on 17 February

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of 17 February, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on Ukraine.

On the evening of 16 February, Russian invaders attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles, drones, artillery and aerial bombs. Five districts of the region were hit.

The enemy also attacked Odesa at night, damaging infrastructure and civilian buildings.

In addition, the enemy attempted to attack Rivne region: no people or infrastructure were harmed.

According to DTEK, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Odesa, causing extremely serious damage.

Read more: Russia is preparing new massive strike. I instructed that additional protective measures be prepared during day, - Zelenskyy