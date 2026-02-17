Russian troops attacked Odesa’s energy infrastructure: damage is extremely serious, - DTEK

On the night of 17 February 2026, the enemy once again launched devastating strikes on Odesa's energy infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DTEK press centre.

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Details

As noted, the damage is extremely serious. Repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working order.

"We are currently working on site, clearing the debris. We will do everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the attack as quickly as possible. The primary task is to restore electricity to critical infrastructure facilities," the statement said.

Read more: Intelligence reports that Russia is preparing massive strikes on energy sector, air defense must be properly configured – Zelenskyy

The attack on Ukraine on 17 February

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of 17 February, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on Ukraine.

On the evening of 16 February, Russian invaders attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles, drones, artillery and aerial bombs. Five districts of the region were hit.

The enemy also attacked Odesa at night, damaging infrastructure and civilian buildings.

In addition, the enemy attempted to attack the Rivne region: no people or infrastructure were harmed.

Read more: Russia is preparing new massive strike. I instructed that additional protective measures be prepared during day, - Zelenskyy