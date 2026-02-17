Strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: destruction and fires in five districts. PHOTO

On the evening of 16 February, Russian invaders attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles, drones, artillery and aerial bombs. Five districts of the region were hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In Dnipro, the attack damaged a private enterprise, administrative buildings, residential buildings, and cars.

The situation in Kryvyi Rih and the Kamianske district

A business was damaged in Kryvyi Rih. Residential buildings were damaged in the Krynychanska community of the Kamianske district.

Fires and destruction in the Synelnykivskyi district

A private house was on fire the Pokrovsk community.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles at night: large-scale fire broke out

Attacks on Nikopol district

The communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovsk were affected. Infrastructure, shops, an educational centre, apartment buildings and about a dozen cars were damaged.





