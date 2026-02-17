Occupiers attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles at night: large-scale fire broke out

On the night of 17 February, powerful explosions rocked Dnipro. A large-scale fire broke out in the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

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"A fire broke out in one of the city's districts. An administrative building and a car were damaged.

Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties," the statement said.

What preceded?

Explosions were heard in Odesa and Dnipro on the night of 17 February.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force reported an air attack in these regions.

Earlier, we reported that on 16 February, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times with drones and artillery.

Read more: Russia attacked Dnipro: among wounded are infant and 4-year-old child (updated). PHOTO