Russia attacked Dnipro: among wounded are infant and 4-year-old child (updated)

On the night of 12 February, Russia attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles and drones. A series of powerful explosions rocked the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of the enemy attack, private houses and cars were damaged in one of the city's districts. A fire broke out.

"An infant and a 4-year-old girl were injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro. The children are receiving all necessary medical care," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasised.

Read more: Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: consequences in three districts, casualties reported

Update

As a result of the massive attack, as of 7:30 a.m., four people were injured in Dnipro.

"A boy, who is less than a month old, was hospitalised. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

The attack caused several fires. Infrastructure facility, private houses and cars were damaged," Hanzha said.

Consequences of the attack







Read more: Enemy launched massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region at night: fires and destroyed homes. PHOTOS