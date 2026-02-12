Russia attacked Dnipro: among wounded are infant and 4-year-old child (updated)
On the night of 12 February, Russia attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles and drones. A series of powerful explosions rocked the city.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.
As a result of the enemy attack, private houses and cars were damaged in one of the city's districts. A fire broke out.
"An infant and a 4-year-old girl were injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro. The children are receiving all necessary medical care," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasised.
Update
As a result of the massive attack, as of 7:30 a.m., four people were injured in Dnipro.
"A boy, who is less than a month old, was hospitalised. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.
The attack caused several fires. Infrastructure facility, private houses and cars were damaged," Hanzha said.
Consequences of the attack
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