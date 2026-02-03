Enemy launched massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region at night: fires and destroyed homes

On the night of 3 February, the enemy launched a massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Dnipro and district

A fire broke out in Dnipro. There is also damage to infrastructure facilities, two private homes, a three-story residential building, and a dormitory.

A car caught fire in the Slobozhanska community of the Dniprovskyi district. A house was damaged.

Synelnykivskyi district

There was also loud noise in the Rozdorska and Raivska communities of the Synelnykivskyi district and in Synelnykove itself. A fire broke out. Infrastructure, a private enterprise, a garage, and a car were damaged.

Nikopol district

The enemy struck the Nikopol region with FPV drones and artillery. They terrorised the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovka, and Marhanets. Infrastructure, four private houses, three outbuildings, and a garage were damaged.

Consequences of the attack

















