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News Missile attack on Kyiv
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Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: consequences in three districts, casualties reported

Ballistic strike on Kyiv: hits on houses and non-residential buildings

At night, the enemy attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. Infrastructure facilities in the capital were hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

In the Darnytskyi district, a private house was reportedly hit. In the Holosiivskyi and Desnianskyi districts, non-residential buildings were hit.

Debris was found near residential buildings in the Darnytskyi district.

Injured

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, as of 6:00 a.m., two people were injured in the capital as a result of the Russian attack.

Read more: As result of Russian Federation’s night attack on Kyiv, 40 objects were damaged, including 20 residential buildings, - Klymenko

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Kyiv (2846) Air attacks (624) ballistic missiles (340)
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