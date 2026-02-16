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News Attack of drones
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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 16 February

shahed

On the evening of February 16, Russian drones continue to attack Ukrainian cities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of enemy drones

At 18:44 - UAV north of the Sumy region, heading for Voronezh.

At 18:47 - UAV in the southern Odesa region heading for Katlabuh.

At 18:49 - KABs to the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

At 18:52 - A group of UAVs in the north of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions heading for Novhorod-Siverskyi and Shostka.

At 19:07 - UAV from the Black Sea heading for Zatoka.

Read more: Lithuania to allocate 223 million euros for air defense and drones for Ukraine

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!

  • Earlier, Zelenskyy instructed the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Anatolii Kryvonosh, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mikhailo Fedorov, and the head of Ukrenergo, Vitalii Zaychenko to prepare the necessary additional protective measures during the day, taking into account intelligence information about Russia's preparations for a massive strike.

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