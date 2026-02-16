Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 16 February

On the evening of February 16, Russian drones continue to attack Ukrainian cities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of enemy drones

At 18:44 - UAV north of the Sumy region, heading for Voronezh.

At 18:47 - UAV in the southern Odesa region heading for Katlabuh.

At 18:49 - KABs to the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

At 18:52 - A group of UAVs in the north of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions heading for Novhorod-Siverskyi and Shostka.

At 19:07 - UAV from the Black Sea heading for Zatoka.

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Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!