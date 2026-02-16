5 786 13
Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 16 February
On the evening of February 16, Russian drones continue to attack Ukrainian cities.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Movement of enemy drones
At 18:44 - UAV north of the Sumy region, heading for Voronezh.
At 18:47 - UAV in the southern Odesa region heading for Katlabuh.
At 18:49 - KABs to the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
At 18:52 - A group of UAVs in the north of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions heading for Novhorod-Siverskyi and Shostka.
At 19:07 - UAV from the Black Sea heading for Zatoka.
Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!
- Earlier, Zelenskyy instructed the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Anatolii Kryvonosh, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mikhailo Fedorov, and the head of Ukrenergo, Vitalii Zaychenko to prepare the necessary additional protective measures during the day, taking into account intelligence information about Russia's preparations for a massive strike.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password