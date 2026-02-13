Lithuania to allocate 223 million euros for air defense and drones for Ukraine

In 2026, Lithuania will continue its military support for Ukraine, allocating €223 million. The main focus will be on air defense, drones, and artillery ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to LRT, this was stated by Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas at a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

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"We hear Ukraine's urgent needs. Lithuania's military aid has already exceeded US$1 billion. This year, we have reserved an additional US$265 million for three priorities: air defense, Ukrainian drones, and long-range artillery ammunition," he said in a statement released by the ministry.

Kaunas confirmed that Lithuania plans to continue strengthening Ukraine's defense industry. In particular, the country has pledged to provide Ukraine with long-term support, allocating at least 0.25% of its GDP annually to aid.

What the aid will be used for:

32 million euros were allocated for the production of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

10 million euros will be allocated this year for additional drone production;

€20 million for the purchase of long-range strike drones and marine drones from Ukraine's defense industry.

Almost €28 million will be allocated for the production of two types of 155 mm artillery shells, including long-range shells, as part of the Czech initiative.

Another €5 million has been allocated for anti-tank mines.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Odesa: hits on high-rise buildings. PHOTOS

Since the beginning of the year, Lithuania has already provided €26 million in military aid, including generators, fuel tanks, anti-drone systems, and optical equipment.

Lithuania's assistance to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Lithuania has been one of Ukraine's most active allies — in the military, political, and humanitarian spheres.

Lithuania has provided Ukraine with air defense systems, anti-tank weapons, ammunition, armored vehicles, communications equipment, and demining equipment, and is also participating in the training of Ukrainian military personnel.

The country has accepted Ukrainian refugees, provides medical assistance to the wounded, and supports the restoration of energy and social infrastructure.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of February 12 (updated)

At the international level, Lithuania actively advocates for tougher sanctions against Russia and supports Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO.

Lithuania consistently advocates for Ukraine's complete military victory and the return of all occupied territories.