Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of February 12

On the evening of February 12, Russian forces attacked Ukraine using attack drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports.

Ukrainian defenders are taking all necessary measures to repel the air attack and ensure the safety of the country’s airspace.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of attack UAVs

At 6:03 p.m., the Air Force reported UAV movement:

on the border between Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, heading north;

on the border between Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, heading west;

past the settlement of Berezna in the Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

At 6:30 p.m., movement of attack drones was reported:

in the central Chernihiv region, heading southwest;

in the Kropyvnytskyi district of the Kirovohrad region, heading northwest;

in Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west.

At 7:10 p.m., movement of enemy UAVs was reported:

on the border between Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions, heading west;

in the northern Kyiv region, heading west;

on the border between Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, heading west.

Updated information

At 7:35 p.m., enemy targets were reported:

a UAV on the border of Kyiv/Vinnytsia/Zhytomyr regions, heading west;

a UAV from the Cherkasy region heading toward the Kyiv region (Bila Tserkva district).

At 7:35 p.m., there was a threat of ballistic weapons being used from the northeast.

At 7:38 p.m., a high-speed target was reported in the Sumy region heading toward the Poltava region.

At 7:39 p.m., a high-speed target was reported heading toward the Sumy region.

Updated information

At 7:45 p.m., a UAV was reported in the northern Chernihiv region, heading south.

At 7:53 p.m., a UAV was reported in the Vinnytsia region heading toward Kalynivka.

At 7:59 p.m., a UAV was reported on the border between Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, heading west.

At 8:05 p.m., the ballistic weapons threat was lifted.

At 8:12 p.m., movement of attack UAVs was reported:

in the northern Zhytomyr region, heading west;

in the Khmilnyk district of Vinnytsia region, heading west;

in the Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region, heading south;

in the Kremenchuk district of the Poltava region, heading northwest.

Updated information

8:46 p.m. – Attack drones were spotted on the following routes:

in the northern Rivne region, heading west;

past Orzhytsia settlement in the Poltava region, heading west:

in the Kropyvnytskyi district, Kirovohrad region, heading northwest;

in the Pavlohrad district, Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west.

8:59 p.m. – UAVs in the Cherkasy region, heading toward the Kyiv region (Boryspil district).

9:19 p.m. – Enemy tactical aviation activity is observed in the eastern and northeastern directions. There is a threat of air-launched weapons being used.

9:25 p.m. – UAVs over the Black Sea waters, heading toward Pivdenne.

9:33 p.m. – Enemy tactical aviation launched guided aerial bombs toward Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

9:42 p.m. – UAVs in the southern and northern Kyiv region, heading west.

9:43 p.m. – Launches of guided aerial bombs at the border of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

9:54 p.m. – UAVs over the Black Sea waters, heading toward the Odesa region.

Updated information

At 10:14 p.m., Russian drones were spotted in the following routes:

in the south of the Kyiv region, heading towards the Vinnytsia region;

in the south-eastern part of the Zhytomyr region, heading west;

in the north of the Kyiv region, heading west;

in the east of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west;

in the Black Sea, heading towards the Odesa region (Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district).

At 10:18 p.m. - Launch of guided aerial bombs by enemy tactical aviation towards the Zaporizhzhia region.

At 10:22 p.m. - Guided aerial bombs were launched towards the Kharkiv region.

At 10:34 p.m. - UAVs in the Black Sea, heading for Odesa.

At 10:36 p.m. - Odesa - enemy UAVs in the vicinity of the city.

Earlier, we reported that Russia has carried out 4,700 strikes on Ukraine’s railway infrastructure since the start of the full-scale war.

See more: Russia strikes railway in Sumy region with drone. PHOTOS