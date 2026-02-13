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Consequences of enemy shelling of Odesa: hits on high-rise buildings
The enemy struck Odesa with attack drones at night. As a result of the attack, damage was reported in two areas of the city.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Serhii Lysak.
Two multi-storey residential buildings were hit. Apartments on the upper floors were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties, further fires or detonations.
Civilian infrastructure and a car service centre were also damaged. The fires that broke out at the sites were quickly extinguished.
The blast wave damaged windows in a kindergarten and a gymnasium.
Elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack
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