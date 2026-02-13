Consequences of enemy shelling of Odesa: hits on high-rise buildings

The enemy struck Odesa with attack drones at night. As a result of the attack, damage was reported in two areas of the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Serhii Lysak.

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Two multi-storey residential buildings were hit. Apartments on the upper floors were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties, further fires or detonations.

Civilian infrastructure and a car service centre were also damaged. The fires that broke out at the sites were quickly extinguished.

Read more: Russians attacked Odesa with "shaheds": high-rise building hit, infrastructure damaged

The blast wave damaged windows in a kindergarten and a gymnasium.

Elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack



















Read more: 250,000 customers left without water in Odesa after Russian attack