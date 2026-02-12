250,000 customers left without water in Odesa after Russian attack

A Russian drone strike overnight Feb. 12 damaged energy infrastructure in Odesa and left water supply facilities without power. Around 250,000 customers were left without water in several districts of the city and its suburbs.

As Censor.NET reported, citing Ukrinform, the press service of Infoxvodokanal told journalists this in a comment.

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"We are waiting for the power supply to be restored. Approximately 250,000 customers are without water," the press service said.

See more: Consequences of strike on Odesa: man was injured, there is destruction. PHOTOS

Residents of Odesa’s Kyivskyi district and part of the Khadzhybeiskyi district are without water, as are the settlements of Lymanka and Chervonyi Khutir, the residential areas of Raiduzhnyi, Sovinon 1-5 and Chornomorka, and the Housing and Utility Enterprise "Tairovo". The press service added that water pressure may be reduced in the Khadzhybeiskyi and Prymorskyi districts.

Background

Following Russia’s attack overnight Feb. 12, damage to civilian and critical infrastructure was reported in Odesa. One man was injured and received medical assistance.

Read more: Strike on Odesa: Russia attacked infrastructure facility and business centre, one person injured (updated)