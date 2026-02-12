Strike on Odesa: Russia attacked infrastructure facility and business centre, one person injured

In Odesa, a massive attack by the Russian Federation has damaged infrastructure in one of the districts.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa CMA, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, municipal services are inspecting nearby residential buildings for damage. The information is being verified.

Updated

At 01:14, the CMA reported that, according to updated information, in addition to the infrastructure facility, a business centre had also been damaged. All emergency services are working at the scene.

There is one reported casualty, who is currently receiving medical assistance.

Attack by Russian UAVs

On the evening of 11 February, Russia launched an attack on Ukrainian territory using strike drones and missiles.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force. The Ukrainian military is taking all necessary measures to repel the attack and maintain the security of the country's airspace.

Air raid sirens are sounding in a number of regions.

Stay safe and remain in secure locations!

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that recent Russian attacks on the power grid had knocked out up to 10 GW of generating capacity in Ukraine's power network.

Read more: Russians strike shop in Barvinkove, Kharkiv region: 10 people injured, fire broke out. PHOTOS (updated)