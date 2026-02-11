Russians strike shop in Barvinkove, Kharkiv region: 10 people injured, fire broke out. PHOTOS

Russian troops struck a shop in the city of Barvinkove in the Kharkiv region. Ten people are known to have been injured.

This was reported by the Kharkiv region police, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the attack

On 11 February, at around 6:35 p.m., Russian troops shelled the city of Barvinkove in the Izium district. The shelling caused a fire in a two-storey shop.

As of 9:00 p.m., seven people are known to have been injured.

Update

Later, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that 10 people were injured as a result of the attack.

According to preliminary data, the Russians struck a store with a "Geran-2" type UAV.

"The attack caused a fire. Ten people were injured and suffered acute stress reactions," the statement said.

Emergency services are working at the scene, police are assisting the victims and documenting the consequences of the enemy attack.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for this war crime.

Read more: Russia attacks Barvinkove–Lviv–Chop train in Kharkiv region with three drones: five killed, two injured (updated). PHOTOS