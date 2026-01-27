Russia attacks Barvinkove–Lviv–Chop train in Kharkiv region with three drones: five killed, two injured (updated)

In the Barvinkove community of Kharkiv region, a passenger train came under an enemy drone strike. As a result of the attack, a carriage and an electric locomotive caught fire.

Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov reported this, Censor.NET says.

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A passenger train came under an enemy strike in the Barvinkove community.

As a result of a Russian UAV attack, a carriage and an electric locomotive caught fire.

See more: Kharkiv region under attack by UAVs: fires in Pechenihy and Polkova Mykytivka. PHOTOS

All emergency services are already working at the site.

UPDATE

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba said that Russia struck the passenger train in the Kharkiv region, "Barvinkove–Lviv–Chop," with drones.

According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked with three Shahed-type UAVs. The strikes hit in front of the diesel locomotive and a passenger carriage, where a fire broke out as a result.

Two passengers injured

There were 291 passengers on board. People were evacuated as quickly as possible. As of now, there are two injured — they were taken out by the train crew and then handed over to an ambulance team. Both have been hospitalized at medical facilities.

Passengers will be transferred to buses

We are arranging backup buses for evacuated passengers, as well as for those who were waiting at stations for the return trip. We are ensuring coordination of actions on the ground and assistance to passengers. All emergency services are working at the site: medics and rescuers. The Ukrzaliznytsia team.

"The strike on a passenger train is a direct act of Russian terror against civilians. No military target," Kuleba emphasized.

UPDATE

The Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office reported that two hits were recorded near a train, with another striking a railcar. A fire broke out.

As of now, three fatalities have been reported. A man and a woman also sought medical assistance.

The Russian army used three attack drones, preliminarily of the Geran-2 type.

UPDATE

"As of 10:00 p.m., four people are confirmed dead. Two passengers — a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman — were taken to hospital," Kharkiv region police said late in the evening.

"As of now, fragments of five bodies have been found. Identification of the deceased will be possible only after DNA examinations," the regional prosecutor’s office later clarified.

It was reported earlier that Ukrzaliznytsia changed its schedules from January 22 due to the aftermath of Russian shelling.