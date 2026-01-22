Ukrzaliznytsia changed its timetables from 22 January due to the consequences of Russian shelling

On the night of 22 January, Ukrzaliznytsia introduced an updated train schedule covering 118 long-distance routes and over a hundred regional and suburban routes. The changes are intended to reduce delays caused by shelling, detours and traffic in regions without power.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

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The movement of 118 trains and over 100 electric trains has been changed

"Tonight, the updated Ukrzaliznytsia timetable comes into effect. 118 long-distance trains and over a hundred regional and suburban trains will already be running according to the changed schedule today," the statement said.

Read more: Two FSB agents sentenced to 15 years for setting fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities in Rivne region, - SSU

Routes and timetables changed due to shelling and power outages

As noted, developed in record time, this schedule is designed to solve the problem of massive delays caused by shelling, detours and movement under reserve locomotives in regions without power. Therefore, both some routes and the duration of trips have been changed. In other words, safety and timeliness are the foundation of this schedule.

Tickets purchased after 8 January already take into account the new departure and arrival times. Passengers who purchased tickets on websites or at ticket offices of foreign carriers are asked to be attentive and check the times on the official channels of Ukrzaliznytsia.





Read on Censor.NET: Power outages caused delays in suburban and regional trains, - Ukrzaliznytsia

Where to find the updated schedule

You can find the updated schedule for your train in the app and on the Ukrzaliznytsia website, as well as on information boards at stations.