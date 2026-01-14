Two FSB agents sentenced to 15 years for setting fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities in Rivne region, - SSU

Two FSB agents, who were detained by the SSU in June 2024, were sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. They were involved in setting fire to Ukrzaliznytsia relay cabinets in the Rivne region.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that by using sabotage on the region's railway infrastructure, the enemy hoped to disrupt the transport logistics of the Defense Forces in western Ukraine.

What is known?

It was established that the order from the FSB was carried out by two local unemployed individuals, whom the occupiers recruited through a Telegram channel advertising "easy money." Promising quick "extra money," the agents found a relay cabinet that powers semaphores on one of the region's railway lines. After agreeing on the "target" with their FSB supervisor, the suspects set fire to the technical equipment using a flammable mixture.

It is reported that during the sabotage, each agent was responsible for their own area: one perpetrator set fire to the relay cabinet, while the other recorded it on a phone camera for the FSB "report."

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Arrest of arsonists

SSU officers detained the suspects immediately after the crime was committed.

The court found the agents guilty under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed by a group of persons acting in concert under martial law).