Kharkiv region under attack by UAVs: fires in Pechenihy and Polkova Mykytivka. PHOTOS
On the evening of 1 December, Russian invaders attacked the Kharkiv region with drones. Two districts were hit.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
In the village of Pechenihy in the Chuhuiv district, residential buildings and outbuildings caught fire as a result of the UAV attack. A woman suffered an acute stress reaction.
Russian drones hit a grocery store in the village of Polkova Mykytivka in the Bohodukhiv district, causing a fire.
Consequences of enemy attacks
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