Kharkiv region under attack by UAVs: fires in Pechenihy and Polkova Mykytivka. PHOTOS

On the evening of 1 December, Russian invaders attacked the Kharkiv region with drones. Two districts were hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In the village of Pechenihy in the Chuhuiv district, residential buildings and outbuildings caught fire as a result of the UAV attack. A woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

Russian drones hit a grocery store in the village of Polkova Mykytivka in the Bohodukhiv district, causing a fire.

See more: Enemy drones attacked the village of Ploske in Kharkiv region: man was wounded and house was on fire. PHOTOS

Consequences of enemy attacks









See more: Nine settlements in Kharkiv region under attack by Russian Federation: four injured, damage reported. PHOTO