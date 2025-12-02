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News Photo Drone attack on the Kharkiv region
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Kharkiv region under attack by UAVs: fires in Pechenihy and Polkova Mykytivka. PHOTOS

On the evening of 1 December, Russian invaders attacked the Kharkiv region with drones. Two districts were hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

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In the village of Pechenihy in the Chuhuiv district, residential buildings and outbuildings caught fire as a result of the UAV attack. A woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

Russian drones hit a grocery store in the village of Polkova Mykytivka in the Bohodukhiv district, causing a fire.

See more: Enemy drones attacked the village of Ploske in Kharkiv region: man was wounded and house was on fire. PHOTOS

Consequences of enemy attacks

Russian drones attacked Kharkiv region: a woman was injured, fires broke out in two districts
Russian drones attacked Kharkiv region: a woman was injured, fires broke out in two districts
Russian drones attacked Kharkiv region: a woman was injured, fires broke out in two districts
Russian drones attacked Kharkiv region: a woman was injured, fires broke out in two districts

See more: Nine settlements in Kharkiv region under attack by Russian Federation: four injured, damage reported. PHOTO

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shoot out (17593) Kharkiv region (1730) Bohodukhivskyy district (131) Chuhuyivskyy district (231) Polkova Mykytivka (1) Pechenihy (12)
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