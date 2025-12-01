Nine settlements in Kharkiv region under attack by Russian Federation: four injured, damage reported. PHOTO

Over the past day, 30 November 2025, nine settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are casualties

As noted, four people were injured as a result of the shelling.

In the village of Kozacha Lopan, Derhachi community, a 36-year-old and a 39-year-old men were injured; in the village of Martove, Pechenizh community, a 47-year-old and a 74-year-old woman were injured.

Medical personnel also provided assistance to a 38-year-old man who was injured as a result of the explosion of an unknown object in the city of Kupiansk on 26 October.

See more: Enemy drones attacked the village of Ploske in Kharkiv region: man was wounded and house was on fire. PHOTOS

What did the occupiers use to attack?

According to the RMA, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

3 KABs;

6 UAVs of the "Geran-2" type;

4 FPV drones;

5 UAVs (type to be determined).

Consequences

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In the Bohodukhiv district, 5 apartment buildings, power lines (Odnorobivka village), 2 private houses, power lines (Kostiantynivka village), 2 cars (Zolochiv village), 2 private houses, outbuildings, power lines, 2 cars (Klynova-Novoselivka village);

in the Kharkiv district, a car was damaged (village of Kozacha Lopan);

in the Chuhuiv district, 2 private houses (Martove village) and a warehouse (Pechenihy village) were damaged.







Read more: Day in Kharkiv region: enemy struck Kharkiv and five settlements, causing casualties. In morning, it attacked Blyzniuky district. PHOTO