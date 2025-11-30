Enemy drones attacked the village of Ploske in Kharkiv region: man was wounded and house was on fire. PHOTOS
A hostile drone attack in the Kharkiv region caused fires, injuring a 52-year-old man.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
The village of Ploske was affected
As noted, Russian troops attacked the village of Ploske in the Velykoburlutsk district of the Kupiansk district with strike drones last night.
Two UAVs hit the private sector, causing fires. A residential building and a farm building were on fire.
Fifteen rescuers and four units of equipment from the State Emergency Service, including a medical team and a community rescue officer, were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack.
No further information is available at this time.
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