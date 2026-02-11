Latest Russian air strikes on Ukraine’s power grid have knocked out up to 10 GW of generation capacity, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that recent Russian attacks on the power grid had knocked out up to 10 GW of generating capacity in Ukraine's power network.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement in an interview with Bloomberg.

Consequences of Russian shelling

According to Zelenskyy, the Russian Federation's attacks have led to a daily electricity shortage of 5-6 GW during peak hours. The head of state warned that some facilities damaged by enemy attacks will not be able to be restored before the next heating season.

Read more: Any peace proposal must be approved by Ukraine either by vote in Rada or by referendum, - Zelenskyy

Financing energy recovery

Regarding the restoration of what Russia destroyed, Zelenskyy called for optimism about progress in the peace negotiations not to overshadow the real financing problems facing Ukraine.

Currently, the areas of reconstruction and military capacity support to deter any future Russian attack require a lot of money.

The president warned that without clear sources of funding, Ukraine could face economic shock. Billions of dollars will be needed for recovery, social spending, and military support over the next few years.

"This requires a clear financing mechanism involving Europe, as even potential financing from frozen Russian central bank assets will not cover long-term needs," he added.