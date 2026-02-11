Any peace proposal must be approved by Ukraine either by vote in Rada or by referendum, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is discussing a plan for a sequence of actions regarding elections or a referendum as part of peace talks and the signing of peace agreement documents.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

About the peace proposal

The president noted that the US is seeking the simultaneous signing of the entire package of documents on peace in Ukraine. He stressed that Ukraine will need to approve the peace proposal either by a parliamentary vote or by a national referendum.

"We are also discussing a plan for the sequence of all our actions, including the signing of documents. I think that after our next meeting, there should be an understanding," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: No elections or referendum in May, no preparations underway – Honcharenko

Ceasefire –– control with US involvement

According to the head of state, recent talks in the United Arab Emirates focused on mechanisms for a ceasefire and how it would be monitored by the US. However, negotiators "were unable to finalize the details without higher-level political decisions."

According to Zelenskyy, "the discussions clearly showed that any truce would require monitoring with the participation of the United States."

"The Russians have one wording, we have another, and the Americans have a third. There is an understanding that monitoring will take place, but there is also an understanding that additional work is needed on the wording and details," the president concluded.

What preceded it