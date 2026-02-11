Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones and missiles on evening of 11 February, - Ukrainian Air Force

On the evening of February 11, Russia launched an attack on Ukrainian territory, using strike drones and missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force. The Ukrainian military is taking all necessary measures to repel the attack and maintain the security of the country's airspace.

Attack by Russian UAVs

At 16:20 - Launches of KAB were reported on the border of the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, in the direction of the southern Dnipropetrovsk region.

At 16:23 - UAVs in Zaporizhzhia from the northeast.

At 16:59 - Repeated launches of KAB missiles on Zaporizhzhia. Increased activity of enemy UAVs in the region.

At 17:01 - Enemy UAVs in the north of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, as well as in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Mykolaiv regions.

Updated information

At 19:33 - Aviation strikes launched on the Kharkiv region.

At 19:44 - Several enemy UAVs heading towards Dnipro from the east.

At 19:55 - Ballistic threat from the north-east.

At 19:58 - Missile in the Kharkiv region.

At 19:59 - Enemy UAVs north of Kharkiv.

At 20:07 - Enemy UAVs on the border of the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions - heading towards Dnipro.

At 20:14 - Repeated ballistic missile launch from the north-east.

At 20:15 - Missile in the Kharkiv region.

At 20:23 - Ballistic missile on Kharkiv from the east.

Read more: Russian strike on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region kills three young children and adult man (updated)

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!