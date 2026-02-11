Russian strike on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region kills three young children and adult man

In Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, an enemy drone strike on a private sector was recorded.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the UAV hit the territory of one of the households.

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A fire broke out at the site of the attack. According to preliminary data, three children may be under the rubble. A pregnant woman was also injured, and four people are under the rubble, the Regional Military Administration reported.

A search and rescue operation is underway at the scene. Units of the State Emergency Service and emergency medical teams are involved in the work.

Updated information

At 00:49 a.m., the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synyegubov, reported that as a result of the Russian attack on the city of Bohodukhiv, two one-year-old boys and a two-year-old girl were killed.

A 34-year-old man who was with the children in a private house also died from his injuries. A 74-year-old woman was injured in the attack.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Odesa: one man killed, several wounded, 24-storey building damaged. PHOTOS

Attack on the Odesa region

Earlier, we reported that as a result of night strikes by Russian troops on energy infrastructure facilities, more than 95,000 residents in 42 settlements in the Odesa region were left without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kipper

The most difficult situation is in the city of Kiliia. More than 200 homes, housing about 9,000 people, were left without gas and a centralized heat supply. Due to the lack of electricity, heating in homes became impossible, leaving thousands of homes cold.

Forces and equipment of the State Emergency Service have already been sent to the south of the region to handle the aftermath of the attack.

Read more: Russia failed to expand front line in Sotnytskyi Kozachok in Kharkiv region: more than 50 occupiers were killed, - RMA

Attack on Zaporizhzhia

On the night of 10 February, Russia also struck an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported in a statement by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties as a result of the attack. At the same time, power outages were recorded in part of the city. Due to the enemy strike, more than 11,000 customers in two districts of Zaporizhzhia were left without electricity.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: four settlements under enemy attack, people injured. PHOTOS