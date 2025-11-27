Day in Kharkiv region: four settlements under enemy attack, people injured. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked four settlements in the Kharkiv region over the past day. The enemy used various types of drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, the regional police, and the SES of Kharkiv Oblast.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Victims of shelling

On the night of 27 November, a private house caught fire in the village of Staryi Saltiv as a result of an enemy UAV attack. The fire covered an area of 30 square metres. Two people were injured by the explosions: a man born in 1941 and a woman born in 1951. They suffered acute stress reactions.

The house was completely destroyed. A fire broke out at the site. Nearby households were damaged.

A 22-year-old woman who was injured in Kharkiv on 23 November and a 63-year-old man who was injured in the village of Kurylivka on 24 November also sought medical assistance.

On the morning of 27 November, private households were damaged in the village of Motuzivka, Berestynskyi district. A 52-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were injured. They suffered acute stress reactions.

Read more: Russian attack on Kharkiv on November 23: number of victims has increased to 5 people

Consequences of Russian strikes

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

2 "Geran-2" UAVs;

3 FPV drones;

1 UAV (type to be determined).

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

A car was damaged in the Bohodukhiv district (Zolochiv village);

2 private houses were damaged in the Chuhuiv district (village of Staryi Saltiv).













Read more: Russian strike on critical infrastructure in Kharkiv region: Over 100,000 consumers left without heat