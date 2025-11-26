Russian attack on Kharkiv on November 23: number of victims has increased to 5 people

The number of victims of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on November 23, 2025, has increased.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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"Unfortunately, a 51-year-old man who was injured on Sunday died in the hospital today. His condition worsened during the night. Doctors fought hard to save his life," the statement said.

Shelling of the Kharkiv region

According to the RMA, eight settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes over the past day.

"There were no casualties as a result of the shelling (on November 25 - Ed.)," Sinehubov clarified.

He recalled that at night, the enemy attacked the suburbs of Kharkiv with missiles.

As noted, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

▪️4 missiles (type to be determined);

▪️8 KAB;

▪️3 Geran-2 UAVs;

▪️3 FPV drones;

▪️4 UAVs (type to be determined).

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force

Civilian infrastructure facilities damaged and destroyed:

A bus was damaged in the Izyum district (village of Studenok).

A car was damaged in the Kharkiv district (village of Ruski Tishki).

Railway infrastructure damaged in the Lozivsky district (village of Orilka)

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had launched missiles at the suburbs of Kharkiv.

As reported, on the evening of November 23, Russians launched numerous drone strikes on Kharkiv. Four residents were killed and 13 wounded. Private and multi-story buildings were damaged, and fires broke out.