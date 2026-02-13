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News Drone attack on Odesa UAV attack on Odesa
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Russians attacked Odesa with "shaheds": high-rise building hit, infrastructure damaged

Drone attack on Odesa: one man killed, others wounded

On the evening of 12 February, Russian troops attacked Odesa with strike drones.

This was reported by the CMA, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the attack

The Russian attack damaged civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

"A multi-storey building was hit: apartments on the upper floors were damaged, but there was no subsequent fire. A recreational facility was also damaged, where a fire broke out in the utility buildings," said Serhii Lysak, head of the CMA.

In another part of the city, the attack caused a fire at a commercial facility. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Read more: 250,000 customers left without water in Odesa after Russian attack

  • As a reminder, on the night of 12 February, Russia struck Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro and surrounding regions with 219 drones and 25 missiles. Power generation facilities and substations were damaged, and repair crews are currently working to restore them.

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