Russians attacked Odesa with "shaheds": high-rise building hit, infrastructure damaged

On the evening of 12 February, Russian troops attacked Odesa with strike drones.

This was reported by the CMA, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the attack

The Russian attack damaged civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

"A multi-storey building was hit: apartments on the upper floors were damaged, but there was no subsequent fire. A recreational facility was also damaged, where a fire broke out in the utility buildings," said Serhii Lysak, head of the CMA.

In another part of the city, the attack caused a fire at a commercial facility. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Read more: 250,000 customers left without water in Odesa after Russian attack