Russia is preparing new massive strike. I instructed that additional protective measures be prepared during day, - Zelenskyy

Today, 16 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call regarding the situation in the regions of our country.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia again launched missiles at energy facilities

There was a report on the consequences of the night strike – the Russians used missiles against our energy facilities.

"The air defence system worked. Even on the eve of the three-party meetings in Geneva, the Russian army has no other orders except to continue striking Ukraine. This speaks volumes about how Russia views the diplomatic efforts of its partners. Every Russian missile is the aggressor's response to calls to end the war, and that is why we insist: only with sufficient pressure on Russia and clear security guarantees for Ukraine can this war really be ended. Thank you to everyone who supports us in this," the head of state emphasised.

Russia is preparing a new strike

Zelenskyy also instructed the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Anatolii Kryvonizhko, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, and the head of "Ukrenergo," Vitalii Zaichenko, to prepare the necessary additional protective measures during the day, taking into account intelligence information about Russia's preparations for a massive strike.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Russia’s stance on talks: Russia’s response is just another "Oreshnik" manipulations

The situation in the regions

According to the president, the situation in Kharkiv and the region, in Zaporizhzhia, Poltava and the region, in Sumy, in Kropyvnytskyi and the region, in Kyiv and the region, and in Ternopil was discussed separately.

"I have instructed the government to expand supplies to Kharkiv under the heat package programme, and in total, the programme will reach a level of about 90,000 packages. There was a separate report by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on the preparation of meetings in the format of the energy "Ramstein" in France this week – the G7 countries, partners from Northern Europe and the Baltic states will be represented, as well as ministers from the US, Canada and the EU. We have identified specific things that we need, and the minister will focus on these energy support packages.

Recently, on the sidelines of the conference in Munich, we discussed energy with some of our partners, and in the coming days we need to implement the existing agreements. We are also working to speed up the supply of missiles for air defence – this is an unchanging priority. The task of all relevant institutions of our state is to speed up our air defence partners. Glory to Ukraine!" he concluded.

Read more: Energy truce will be discussed during negotiations in Geneva, but not publicly, - Zelenskyy