Energy truce will be discussed during negotiations in Geneva, but not publicly, - Zelenskyy

During the upcoming negotiations in Geneva, the issue of an energy truce will be discussed, but not publicly for now.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists in Munich.

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Responding to a question about whether the energy truce would be discussed during the next round of talks in Geneva, Zelenskyy said: "We will not talk publicly about the energy truce yet."

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NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov also noted that Ukraine would raise this issue.

"But we cannot talk about it publicly," he added.

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