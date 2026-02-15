Energy truce will be discussed during negotiations in Geneva, but not publicly, - Zelenskyy
During the upcoming negotiations in Geneva, the issue of an energy truce will be discussed, but not publicly for now.
According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists in Munich.
Responding to a question about whether the energy truce would be discussed during the next round of talks in Geneva, Zelenskyy said: "We will not talk publicly about the energy truce yet."
NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov also noted that Ukraine would raise this issue.
"But we cannot talk about it publicly," he added.
What preceded this?
- Recall that the day before, US President Donald Trump said that he personally asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to shell Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a week. According to Trump, Putin allegedly agreed.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US President Donald Trump, who said he had asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop shelling Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
- In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would respond in kind if Russia did not attack Ukrainian energy facilities.
-
Trump insists that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "kept his word" regarding the terms of the "energy truce" and the cessation of attacks on Kyiv's energy sector.
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