Trump on "energy truce" in Ukraine: Putin kept his word

US President Donald Trump insists that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "kept his word" regarding the terms of the "energy truce" and the cessation of attacks on Kyiv's energy infrastructure.

He said this during a conversation with journalists at the White House, according to Censor.NET.

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Trump defended Putin

According to the head of the White House, he asked Putin to stop the attacks last Sunday.

"The pause was from Sunday to Sunday (1 February - ed.). It ended, and Putin hit them (Ukraine - ed.) hard last night. Putin kept his word. One week is a lot, we'll take it because it's very, very cold there," Trump said.

When asked if he was disappointed that the pause did not last longer, Trump replied, "I want them to end the war."

The US president also said that during his conversation with Putin, he stressed the need to end the war in Ukraine. He did not specify when exactly this call took place.

Read more: Trump unsurprised by Russia’s overnight mass attack on Ukraine’s energy sector – White House

What preceded it?

Recall that the day before, US President Donald Trump said that he personally asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to shell Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a week. According to Trump, Putin allegedly agreed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US President Donald Trump, who said he had asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop shelling Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would respond in kind if Russia did not attack Ukraine's energy sector.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on 3 February

As reported, three people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's night attack on Kyiv. High-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged in the capital.

Kharkiv was also under attack from Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to an attack on a thermal power plant.

In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.

The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, and 1,170 high-rise buildings are not being heated.

The enemy also attacked Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the left bank of Kyiv.

In addition, Russia attacked the Odesa region, and critical infrastructure is now running on generators.

Shmyhal reported that Russia attacked eight regions, targeting thermal power plants and thermal power stations that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Russia answered Trump’s personal request with record number of ballistic missiles, Ukraine awaits reaction