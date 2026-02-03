Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, with 1,170 high-rise buildings not being heated, - Klitschko

The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of Kyiv are currently mostly without heat due to a massive night-time enemy attack on the capital's infrastructure.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

How many buildings are without heat?

According to Klitschko, there are currently 1,170 high-rise buildings without heat supply in the city.

"Utility and energy workers have begun restoration work. Work is also continuing in buildings that previously had no heat," the statement said.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on 3 February

As reported, three people were injured as a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv. High-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged in the capital.

Kharkiv was also under attack by Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to the attack on the thermal power plant.

In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.

Read more: Enemy launched massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region at night: fires and destroyed homes. PHOTOS