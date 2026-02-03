Consequences of enemy attack on Kyiv: six injured (updated)

Three people were injured as a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv. High-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged in the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Hits in the districts

Dniprovskyi district: a five-storey residential building was destroyed at one of the addresses. At another address, a fire broke out on the premises of a preschool. Debris was also reported to have fallen in an open area without causing a fire.

Read more: Enemy launched massive attack on Kyiv: consequences in five districts, two victims

Desnianskyi district: hits were recorded on the territory of one of the administrative buildings and in an open area.

Darnitskyi district: a fire broke out at one of the locations, causing damage to the 26th floor of a high-rise building. Unfortunately, one person was injured. The facade and windows of a residential building were also damaged. At another address, a fire broke out and caused damage to a warehouse building.

Pechersk district: as a result of a strike on the territory of one of the petrol stations, its building, four parked cars, a power line and the road surface were damaged.

Shevchenkivskyi district: a high-rise building caught fire, injuring two people.

Read more: Powerful explosions rocked Kyiv during night-time alert (updated)

Injured

As of 10:15 a.m., there are already five victims in the capital, according to the State Emergency Service.

Two of them have been hospitalised.

The aftermath of the attack is still being dealt with. Rescuers and relevant city services are working on site.

Update

"The number of victims in Kyiv has risen to six," Tkachenko said

Consequences of the enemy attack

















