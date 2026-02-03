Enemy launched massive attack on Kyiv: consequences in five districts, two victims
On the night of 3 February, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. Explosions were heard in various parts of the capital.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.
"Medical personnel called to the Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts. The capital is under enemy attack.
In the Darnytskyi district, a non-residential building was hit.
In the Dniprovskyi district, a fire broke out in a kindergarten," Klitschko wrote at night.
According to Tkachenko, as of 3:40 a.m., the consequences of the enemy attack were recorded in the Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Pecherskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.
Darnytskyi district
Fire in a non-residential building as a result of an attack. Damage to a 25-storey building and, at another location, a 5-storey building.
Desnianskyi district
Damage to a non-residential building.
Dniprovskyi district
Remains of enemy objects were found in open areas at two locations. Damage to a kindergarten was also recorded. At another location, damage was found to a five-storey residential building.
Pecherskyi district
The petrol station was damaged. Parked cars and the petrol station building were damaged.
Shevchenkivskyi district
It is known that the enemy strike damaged a 22-storey residential building.
Victims
"The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to two," Tkachenko said.
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