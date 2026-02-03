Powerful explosions rocked Kyiv during night-time alert

Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv on the night of 3 February.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of ballistic weapons being used.

Updated

At 01:17 a.m., Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that medical personnel had been called to the Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts of the capital.

And the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, wrote about damage to several residential high-rise buildings and an educational institution in the Dniprovskyi district.

"We also have reports from the Desnianskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate damage to outbuildings. Kyiv residents, stay in shelters. The night will not be easy. Let's take care of each other," he added.

Updated

At 00:52 a,m., Vitali Klitschko wrote that a non-residential building had been hit in the Darnytskyi district, and a fire had broken out in a kindergarten in the Dniprovskyi district.

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