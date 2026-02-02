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Russia attacks Ukraine with drones - Ukrainian Air Force
On the evening of February 2, Russian troops carried out another attack on Ukraine using strike drones.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an official announcement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is noted that air defense forces have been put on combat alert. Ukrainian military personnel are taking the necessary measures to destroy air targets.
Information on drone flight paths
At 18:29, enemy reconnaissance UAVs were reported active in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.
At 18:31 - Threat of ballistic weapons use from the northeast.
At 18:47 - The threat of ballistic weapons use has been averted.
At 18:53 - UAV in the north of Zaporizhzhia, heading west.
At 19:18 - Threat of ballistic weapons use from the northeast.
Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!
- Earlier it was reported that Russian occupiers launched a drone strike on Kharkiv.
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