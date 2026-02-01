EU Ambassador Maternova on Russian strikes: "Is this what ceasefire looks like?"

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova responded to the latest Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities. She noted that Russian terror continues despite peace talks and Russia's alleged agreement to a "week-long truce."

The diplomat wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

Maternova noted that during the night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 strike drones.

"Is this what a 'ceasefire' looks like? Explosions. Civilian casualties. Destroyed energy facilities, transport infrastructure... In Dnipro, a UAV hit a private house, killing two people. In Konotop, Sumy region, railway infrastructure was hit. Explosions were heard in a number of cities. Explosions were also reported in the Chernihiv and Sumy, Kharkiv region. All this is happening at a time when the world is talking about a potential ceasefire," the ambassador said.

In addition, the diplomat emphasized that Ukraine is currently experiencing a period of severe frosts. In particular, many high-rise buildings in Kyiv still remain without heating after previous attacks on the power grid, and most citizens are forced to live with hours-long power outages.

"Today's attack (probably referring to Russia's strike on a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, ed.) is further proof that there is no "ceasefire." Russia does not respect agreements. None of their promises have been kept," she added.

See more: Three people were wounded as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS