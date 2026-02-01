Three people were wounded as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region

Today, 1 February, Russian troops attacked a community in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the Kharkiv region police, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

As noted, Russian military personnel attacked the Vovchansk territorial community with strike drones.

A shop, a private house and a farm building were damaged. Fires broke out at the sites of the strikes.

Read more: In January, nine people, including child, were killed and another 95 were injured as result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Casualties

As a result of the strikes, a 45-year-old civilian man suffered a leg injury. He was given first aid at the site of the shelling.

Two other women, shop assistants, were taken to hospital with physical injuries.

Consequences of the shelling