Three people were wounded as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region
Today, 1 February, Russian troops attacked a community in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region, resulting in injuries.
This was reported by the Kharkiv region police, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
As noted, Russian military personnel attacked the Vovchansk territorial community with strike drones.
A shop, a private house and a farm building were damaged. Fires broke out at the sites of the strikes.
Casualties
- As a result of the strikes, a 45-year-old civilian man suffered a leg injury. He was given first aid at the site of the shelling.
- Two other women, shop assistants, were taken to hospital with physical injuries.
Consequences of the shelling
.
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