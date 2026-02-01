In January, nine people, including child, were killed and another 95 were injured as result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv, - RMA

During January, 75 Russian shellings of Kharkiv were recorded, resulting in deaths and injuries, including children.

This was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

What did the Russians use to hit?

A total of 75 shellings were recorded during the month.

The occupiers used a wide range of weapons for their attacks, from heavy ballistic missiles such as Iskander-M and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems to guided aerial bombs and massive attacks with Shahed drones.

"I would like to draw attention to a threat that many people underestimate—the diversity of small drones. Their insidiousness lies in the fact that they are difficult to predict, are often used in specific locations, and are not always immediately identified as a serious danger. In many cases, such drones have fallen without detonating or causing any consequences. But when they hit their target, they can cause a lot of damage," Terekhov emphasized.

Watch more: In January, Russia launched more than 6,000 UAVs, 5,500 guided aerial bombs and 158 missiles at Ukraine. Targets were energy facilities, railways and infrastructure, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Victims of shelling

It is noted that 95 people were affected during the month, including five children. Nine people, including one child, were killed as a result of enemy strikes.

Where did the occupiers strike?

All areas of the city without exception were under fire.

Significant damage has been reported in the historic center as a result of powerful explosions in early January.

Critical infrastructure—heating and energy facilities—has suffered serious damage, with the enemy deliberately attempting to disable them in the middle of winter.

In addition, schools and kindergartens, industrial enterprises, railways, sports infrastructure, garage cooperatives, and dozens of civilian vehicles were damaged. There is also damage in the residential sector.

Duration of air raid alerts

In January, the siren sounded 187 times in Kharkiv. In total, this amounts to almost 248 hours, or ten full days of constant alarm and psychological pressure.