Russia attacked eight regions, targeting CHPs and TPPs that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro, - Shmyhal

On the night of 3 February, eight regions of Ukraine were under attack by the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.

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Attempted winter genocide

As noted, strikes were carried out using several types of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones: on high-rise buildings and thermal power plants - on CHPs and TPPs, which were operating exclusively to heat areas in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro!

"The targets are not military. They are exclusively civilian: hundreds of thousands of families, including children, deliberately left without heat in the harshest winter frosts, when the temperature outside is -25 °C! Every Russian involved in the planning, support and implementation of these strikes, carried out with the aim of mass destruction of Ukrainians, must be punished!" the minister stressed.

Read more: Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, with 1,170 high-rise buildings not being heated, - Klitschko

Russia's attack on Ukraine on 3 February

As reported, three people were injured as a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv. High-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged in the capital.

Kharkiv was also under attack by Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to the attack on the thermal power plant.

In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.

The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, with 1,170 high-rise buildings not being heated.

The enemy also attacked the Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.

The enemy also attacked the Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities. Emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the left bank of Kyiv.

In addition, Russia has attacked the Odesa region, and critical infrastructure is running on generators.

Read more: Emergency power cuts introduced in part of Kyiv’s left bank, - DTEK