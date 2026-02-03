Emergency power cuts introduced in part of Kyiv’s left bank, - DTEK

Part of the left bank of Kyiv is switching to emergency power cuts due to a massive attack by the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DTEK press centre.

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Which districts are we talking about?

"Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital are partially under emergency power cuts. On the right bank, power schedules continue to operate," the statement said.

Read more: Consequences of the enemy attack on Kyiv: three victims. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russia's attack on Ukraine on 3 February

As reported, three people were injured as a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv. High-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged in the capital.

Kharkiv was also under attack by Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to the attack on the thermal power plant.

In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.

The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, with 1,170 high-rise buildings not being heated.

The enemy also attacked the Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.

Read more: Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, with 1,170 high-rise buildings not being heated, - Klitschko