Trump unsurprised by Russia’s overnight mass attack on Ukraine’s energy sector – White House

US President Donald Trump was not surprised by Russia’s overnight massive combined strike on Ukraine, including against critical energy infrastructure.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said this, CNN reported, Censor.NET says.

Trump’s reaction

Leavitt said she discussed Russia’s strikes on Ukraine with Trump in the morning. Last week, Trump said Russia had promised him to halt attacks on the country’s energy sector for a week.

"His reaction was, unfortunately, unsurprised," she said when asked about the fresh round of bombardment. "These are two countries who have been engaged in a very brutal war for several years, a war that have would have never started if the president were still in office. It began because of the weakness and incompetence of former President Joe Biden," the White House press secretary said.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Russia answered Trump’s personal request with record number of ballistic missiles, Ukraine awaits reaction

Peace talks

Leavitt also confirmed that Ukraine–Russia talks mediated by the United States will take place as early as February 4.

"Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be in Abu Dhabi tomorrow for another round of trilateral talks," she said.

According to her, the trilateral talks held on January 23–24 in Abu Dhabi were "historic in nature."

"Never before have these three countries truly been able to sit down at the negotiating table to move the process toward peace," Leavitt added.

Read more: Due to damage to heat supply facility, over 1,100 Kyiv buildings without heat, water drained from systems, Klytschko says

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 3

As reported, three people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's night attack on Kyiv. In the capital, high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged.

Kharkiv was also under attack by Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to the attack on the thermal power plant.

In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.

The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, and 1,170 high-rise buildings are not being heated.

The enemy also attacked Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the left bank of Kyiv.

In addition, Russia attacked the Odesa region, and critical infrastructure is now running on generators.

Shmyhal reported that Russia attacked eight regions, targeting thermal power plants and thermal power stations that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

Read more: Heat supply being restored in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro after attacks, 1,142 buildings without heating in the capital, Kuleba says