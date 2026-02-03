Due to damage to heat supply facility, over 1,100 Kyiv buildings without heat, water drained from systems, Klytschko says

More than 1,100 residential buildings in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts remain without heat following the enemy’s massive attack on the capital’s critical infrastructure.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to him, the infrastructure facility that provides heat supply to these buildings was severely damaged overnight. Specialists are assessing the extent of the damage and the prospects for restoration.

"In these more than 1,100 buildings, the water was drained from the heating systems in the morning to prevent freezing," Klytschko noted.

Heating points

The city is deploying additional support heating points in schools in the microdistricts whose buildings have been left without heating.

There are currently five additional points connected to mobile boiler houses where people can stay both day and night in Darnytskyi district, and four in Dniprovskyi district.

The State Emergency Service is also deploying 36 heating points in Darnytsia (at 20 locations) and 27 points in Dniprovskyi district (also at 20 locations).

Watch more: Consequences of enemy attack on Kyiv: six injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russia's attack on Ukraine on 3 February

As reported, three people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's night attack on Kyiv. In the capital, high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged.

Kharkiv was also under attack by Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to the attack on the thermal power plant.

In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.

The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, and 1,170 high-rise buildings are not being heated.

The enemy also attacked Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the left bank of Kyiv.

In addition, Russia attacked the Odesa region, and critical infrastructure is now running on generators.

Shmyhal reported that Russia attacked eight regions, targeting thermal power plants and thermal power stations that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

See more: MIA increases number of heating points, Klymenko says. PHOTOS