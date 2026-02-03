MIA increases number of heating points, Klymenko says

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) is increasing the number of heating points and the personnel involved.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"At least 12 people were injured as a result of strikes overnight — in Kharkiv region, Sumy region, Kyiv region, and Kyiv. Among the injured were two of our rescuers who came under a repeat attack in Kharkiv region. I wish every injured person a speedy recovery.



The situation with heat supply is currently difficult in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro. Consolidated units, including high-angle specialists and engineering teams, have been involved in handling the aftermath," he said.

The situation in Kyiv

In Kyiv, specialists from the State Emergency Service’s energy unit are connecting social and critical infrastructure facilities to high-capacity generators.

Read more: Difficult heating situation in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Lozova, - Zelenskyy

According to Klymenko, a total of 118 State Emergency Service heating tents are currently operating in Kyiv at 84 locations.

Currently, preparations are underway to set up an additional 79 points. In particular, eight tent cities are planned to be deployed today in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital. Heat guns are being installed at the main heating points.

"At this very moment, we are also deploying additional population support points in Kharkiv and sending special equipment and specialists there from other regions.



The 112 line nationwide continues to receive reports of disruptions in the supply of heat, electricity and water. As of now, operators have processed about 70,000 such inquiries," the minister added.

Read more: Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, with 1,170 high-rise buildings not being heated, - Klitschko













