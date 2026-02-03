Negotiating team’s work will be adjusted after Russia’s massive strike on energy sector - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call regarding the situation in the regions, particularly in the energy sector, following today's Russian attack.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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A targeted strike against the energy sector

According to the head of state, it was a targeted strike against the energy sector, and a record number of ballistic missiles were used.

"In fact, the Russian army took advantage of the American proposal to put strikes on a short-term pause, not to support diplomacy, but simply to stockpile missiles and wait for the coldest days of the year, when temperatures in much of Ukraine are -20 degrees Celsius and below (-4 degrees Fahrenheit and below).

This strike alone involved 32 ballistic missiles, another 11 missiles of other types that hit their targets along a ballistic trajectory, 28 cruise missiles and 450 strike drones, most of which were "shaheds". A significant number were shot down, but not all of them," Zelenskyy wrote.

Read more: Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, with 1,170 high-rise buildings not being heated, - Klitschko

There are hits on energy facilities

It is also noted that there have been strikes on energy facilities in several regions, with the most damage in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Kyiv regions, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions, and Zaporizhzhia.

"All necessary forces are now involved, and I have instructed the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the government as a whole to provide equipment from reserves, as well as to urgently contact partners regarding additional support packages. I am discussing this in detail with Mark Rutte right now.

Repair and emergency crews are currently working in all cities and communities where necessary, and all the resources of energy companies are being utilised," he added.

Read more: At night, Russia launched its most powerful strike on energy sector since beginning of year, - DTEK

What is the situation with heating?

According to Zelenskyy, the heating situation is difficult in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Lozova in the Kharkiv region.

"There are specific tasks for the Ministry of Defence and the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force. I expect the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and our entire diplomatic corps to work as actively as possible to inform our partners about what is happening and to organise sufficient support for our people and our country.

Each such strike by Russia confirms that Moscow's attitude has not changed: they are still counting on war and the destruction of Ukraine and do not take diplomacy seriously. The work of our negotiating team will be adjusted accordingly," the president concluded.

Read more: Russia attacked eight regions, targeting CHPs and TPPs that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro, - Shmyhal

Russia's attack on Ukraine on 3 February

As reported, three people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's night attack on Kyiv. In the capital, high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged.

Kharkiv was also under attack by Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to the attack on the thermal power plant.

In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.

The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, and 1,170 high-rise buildings are not being heated.

The enemy also attacked Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the left bank of Kyiv.

In addition, Russia attacked the Odesa region, and critical infrastructure is now running on generators.

Shmyhal reported that Russia attacked eight regions, targeting thermal power plants and thermal power stations that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

Read more: Emergency power cuts introduced in part of Kyiv’s left bank, - DTEK