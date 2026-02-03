At night, Russia launched its most powerful strike on energy sector since beginning of year, - DTEK

On the night of 3 February, Russia launched its most powerful strike on the energy sector since the beginning of the year.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DTEK press centre.

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Where did the enemy strike?

As noted, power generation and distribution facilities were attacked.

The strikes hit thermal power plants and thermal power stations that were operating in heating mode in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro. In particular, DTEK's thermal power plants were severely damaged.

"The DTEK Odesa facility was also attacked with missiles and drones. Thousands of people were left without electricity," the statement said.

Read more: Russia attacked eight regions, targeting CHPs and TPPs that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro, - Shmyhal

There are power outages

Due to the consequences of the attack in Kyiv, part of the left bank, in particular the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts, were forced to switch to emergency power cuts. Temporary schedules are in effect on the right bank.

"The power system is operating with serious limitations. Energy workers are doing everything possible to stabilise power supply to the affected areas. The lights are staying on!" the company added.

Read more: Consequences of enemy attack on Kyiv: five injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russia's attack on Ukraine on 3 February

As reported, three people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's night attack on Kyiv. In the capital, high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged.

Kharkiv was also under attack by Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to the attack on the thermal power plant.

In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.

The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, and 1,170 high-rise buildings are not being heated.

The enemy also attacked Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the left bank of Kyiv.

In addition, Russia attacked the Odesa region, and critical infrastructure is now running on generators.

Shmyhal reported that Russia attacked eight regions, targeting thermal power plants and thermal power stations that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

Read more: Russia launched over 70 missiles and 450 UAVs at Ukraine: Air defence forces neutralised 450 targets. INFOGRAPHICS