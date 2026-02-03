Russia launched over 70 missiles and 450 UAVs at Ukraine: Air defence forces neutralised 450 targets

On the night of 3 February, Russian occupiers carried out a combined strike on Ukraine using various types of missiles and drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What did the Russians strike with?

Thus, the invaders launched at Ukraine

4 "Zircon"/"Onyx" missiles (launch area: TOT AR Crimea);

32 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles (launch area: Bryansk Oblast, the Russian Federation, TOT Crimea);

7 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles (from the airspace of the Bryansk region, -rf);

28 "Kh-101/Iskander-K" cruise missiles (Caspian Sea, Kursk region, - rf);

450 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – rf, about 300 of them – "shaheds".

The main targets are the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions.

Read more: Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, with 1,170 high-rise buildings not being heated, - Klitschko

How did the air defence work?

As of 09:30 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 450 targets – 38 missiles and 412 drones of various types:

4 "Zircon"/"Onyx" missiles;

11 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles;

3 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles;

20 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles;

412 strike UAVs of various types.

Twenty-seven missiles and 31 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 27 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in 17 locations.

Information on six enemy missiles is being verified.

The enemy attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Read more: Enemy attacked with "Iskander" missile and 171 drones, 157 UAVs destroyed, - Air Force

Russia's attack on Ukraine on 3 February

As reported, three people were injured as a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv. High-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged in the capital.

Kharkiv was also under attack by Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to the attack on the thermal power plant.

In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.

The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, with 1,170 high-rise buildings not being heated.

The enemy also attacked the Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.

The enemy also attacked the Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities. Emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the left bank of Kyiv.

In addition, Russia has attacked the Odesa region, and critical infrastructure is running on generators.

Shmyhal reported that Russia had attacked eight regions, targeting CHPs and TPPs that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro.

Read more: Enemy launched massive attack on Kyiv: consequences in five districts, two victims