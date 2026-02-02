Enemy attacked with "Iskander" missile and 171 drones, 157 UAVs destroyed, - Air Force

On the night of 2 February 2026, Russian troops attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as 171 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs, about 100 of which were "shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did the air defence system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defence forces shot down/suppressed 157 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

Watch more: In January, Russia launched more than 6,000 UAVs, 5,500 guided aerial bombs and 158 missiles at Ukraine. Targets were energy facilities, railways and infrastructure, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Consequences

Ballistic missiles and 12 strike UAVs have been detected in 8 locations.

"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please observe safety rules," the Air Force emphasises.

Watch more: Ukrainian air defence destroyed 9,707 air targets in January, - Air Force. VIDEO