Heat supply being restored in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro after attacks, 1,142 buildings without heating in the capital, Kuleba says

Restoration of heat supply is ongoing in Kyiv and a number of regions after enemy shelling. In the capital, more than a thousand apartment buildings remain without heating, with the toughest situation in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, where additional emergency crews are working.

Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Situation in Kyiv

In the capital, 1,142 apartment buildings remain without heating. The most difficult situation is in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. An additional 63 crews and 257 specialists are working there. Heat has already been restored in most buildings in the Desnianskyi district. Work to address isolated local breakdowns is ongoing.

In coordination with the Ministry of Energy, we are working to bring in additional energy equipment. In the coming days, Kyiv will receive support from our international partners.

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To support people, we are sending two "Invincibility Carriages" to Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district and six to Kharkiv. They are heated and have electricity, internet access, and hot drinks. The Food Train also provides hot lunches.



In close coordination with all authorities, we are working 24/7 to restore heating to people’s homes as quickly as possible.



In parallel, a network of Points of Invincibility has been deployed. Locations for tent camps have been identified in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. Responsible businesses have also joined in, shopping malls are operating as Points of Invincibility, some of them 24/7.

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Situation in Kharkiv and Dnipro

Restoration of heat supply is also ongoing in Kharkiv and Dnipro. In Kharkiv, we are bringing in additional equipment from other regions, and heat utility workers are working continuously.

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Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 3